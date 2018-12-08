Funds needed to make 200 special coats for homeless people in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Project Downtown Saint Louis was started by Abbas Ali and his friends in 2012 along. Project Downtown Saint Louis' mission is to provide essential services to homeless and impoverished segments of the St. Louis community. They have a fundamental belief that every person, regardless of their race, gender, age, ethnicity, religion, criminal record, or life history deserves to have enough quality food, shelter and support to become a healthy, productive, stable force for the sake of enhancing the quality of life in the communities in which they call "home."

Project Downtown St. Louis is raising funds to make a special winter coat for the homeless people of Saint Louis. These coats are double stitched, wind and water resistance and it will keep the homeless warm even if the temperature drops below 10°F.

They are wanting to raise enough funds for 200 coats. Each coat costs about $40, so the budget for this project is about $8,000.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/winter-aid-for-saint-louis.