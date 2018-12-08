Heated classes offered at TruFusion STL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - TruFusion STL is now offering 'heated classes' which reduces joint inflammation, aids in muscle recovery, reduces risk of injury, potential for higher caloric burn, and rids the body of toxins. TruFusion STL unquestionably delivers workout intensity paired with inside-out transformation and fun. The classes are good for any fitness level, from beginners to athletes.

TruFusion STL is offering a great holiday stocking stuffer. You can buy 2 classes for $25 or 5 classes for $50.

TruFusion STL

7447 Forsyth Blvd.

Clayton, MO 63105

For more information, visit www.TruFusionSTL.com.