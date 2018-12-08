× Illinois tax penalty waivers available in storm-hit county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Residents and businesses impacted by severe weather and tornadoes this month in central Illinois’ Christian County may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they can’t file their returns or make payments on time.

The waivers apply to individual and business income taxes, withholding taxes, sales taxes, and specialty and excise taxes.

At least 23 tornado touchdowns on Dec. 1 were confirmed in Illinois. One in the Taylorville area injured at least 20 people. The severe weather was part of a line of thunderstorms that raked parts of the central U.S.

Gov. Bruce Rauner declared Christian County a state disaster area, which makes available various state resources.

He says those affected by the storms may need additional time to gather essential paperwork to file their taxes.