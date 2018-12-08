Natural Gas line ruptures in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Around 9 pm Saturday night in south St. Louis a 12-inch gas line ruptured in a south St. Louis neighborhood near Fyler Avenue and Hereford Street.

Spire Gas crews are on the scene to the repair the ruptured line under the street. Spire says crews will work throughout the night to repair the break.

The St. Louis Fire Department is also on the scene and has evacuated some businesses and residents in the area. They are also taking air reading to monitor natural gas levels in the surrounding area.

Natural gas line leak on Fyler in Northwest Garden according to @STLFireDept 6-8 homes evacuated. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/yyG1L6Ka3f — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) December 9, 2018