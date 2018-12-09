Eat delicious foods while eliminating problematic food groups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new year brings resolutions for living a healthier lifestyle and eating better. Whole30 offers a comprehensive health reset that is sustainable and proven to be effective. The cookbooks and recipes demonstrate that you can still eat delicious food while eliminating potentially problematic food groups.

Melissa, a certified Whole30 coach in St. Louis joins us in the studio Sunday morning. She's an expert in grocery shopping, meal planning and sticking to family friendly budget. She shares kitchen tips, and original recipes daily on Instagram and Faceboook.

For more information, visit chopitrealgood.com or follow @chopitrealgood on social media.