Family-friendly holiday happenings in St. Charles County Parks

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - `Tis the season to visit a St. Charles County Park for family fun and an extra dose of holiday cheer! Enjoy the FREE holiday toy train display at the Heritage Museum near St. Charles, take a festive Christmas Candlelight Walk at The Historic Daniel Boone Home near Defiance and search for Santa`s elves along the trails at Indian Camp Creek Park near Wentzville.

Holiday Toy Train Display

Open Saturday, Dec. 1 through Thursday, Jan. 31

Heritage Museum

1630 Heritage Landing

Bring the family out to marvel over the museum`s popular Holiday Toy Train Display from December through January. This year`s display features extended tracks, a new train and scenes that highlight landmark buildings in St. Charles County along with the Polar Express and Frosty`s Winter Wonderland. Join us on Dec. 1 with a free hot chocolate and cookie decorating reception to kick things off. The museum will also serve as a donation site for the Toys for Tots, a program created by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. If you`d like to spread some holiday cheer by donating, please bring new unwrapped toys to the museum Dec. 1-21. Admission is free! The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and noon -5 p.m., Sunday and will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year`s Eve and New Year`s Day. Call the museum at 636-255-6000 for more information.

Christmas Candlelight Walks

Held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., on Dec. 7-8 and 14-15

The Historic Daniel Boone Home

1868 Highway F

Experience a night of warmth and beauty this holiday season at The Boone Home. Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with 'Daniel Boone' as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy holiday cookies, apple cider, and traditional carols. This year`s musical performances will be held inside the Old Peace Chapel and include selections by Duchesne High School Royal Impressions, Timberland High School Choir, Holt High School Choir, the Greenleaf Singers, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Choir, Winfield High School Choir, the Nicole Jonas group and soloist Bethany Coad. Tickets are limited; admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the park. Call or visit us online to pre-register.

Santa`s Search Party

From 11a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15

Indian Camp Creek Park

2679 Dietrich Road

Join Santa's Search Party in the park! The object of this game is to find as many elves, presents and other characters hidden along the trails as you can. We provide a park map with clues, but you will need your cell phone or camera to take a picture of each character when found. Cost is $1 per person. Pre-registration is required. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 636-949-7535 or visit stccparks.org.