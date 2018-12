× Getting to Know Goldschmidt

The Cardinals introduced their new first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt to the media on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Sports Final on Saturday, December 8, we put together a few clips from the Goldschmidt press conference, so Cardinals fans can get to know their new slugger a bit better. Hear from Goldschmidt and Cardinals top brass on their new slugger, owner Bill DeWitt Jr, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch.