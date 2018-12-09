Hope For Life helping the St. Louis community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hope For Life's mission and goals are simple:

Together we all share a passion for societal improvement. We dedicate our outreach across the Nation. We do our best to give those that need help, Hope For a Better Life.

Through these efforts we are empowered to see a smile from a child who has never received a gift; we are brought to tears when we see the forgotten be gifted a warm meal, and in agony, as we do our best to help those struck by disaster or illness and have fallen upon desperate times.

To help out Hope For Life, or for more information, visit MCWHOPEFORLIFE.ORG.