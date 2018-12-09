Police investigating fatal shooting at popular north county nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - St. Louis County police officers report a fatal shooting at a popular nightclub at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at Mystic Grille located at 11824 West Florissant. When police arrived to the scene, officers found a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound on the parking lot. The man appears to be in his 20s but has not been positively identified yet.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and is very active.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding this shooting.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.