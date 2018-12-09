× Third man involved in St. Louis area police pursuit dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A third man who was riding in a car that fled from police last week has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 23-year-old De’Trell Crews died Friday _ two days after suffering a brain injury and gunshot wound during the chase.

The incident started Wednesday in north St. Louis as officers began following the stolen car. Crews was in the car with Kevion Smith and Andrew Chanerl, who both died in the crash. Police say that at one point, one of the men fired at officers, who fired back.

The chase ended in St. Louis County after the car hit a pickup truck.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com