24-hour warming center opens in St. Louis County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Starting Monday, December 10 St. Louis County will open the doors to a 24-hour warming shelter.

They're working with the American Red Cross to host the shelter at The Salvation Army Family Haven on Page Avenue near North Warson Road in Creve Coeur.

The facility can accommodate up to 48 people, providing meals, laundry, and help for people to find housing.

The shelter will be open through March 15.

If you need help with your heating bill visit the Heat Up St. Louis homepage at HeatUpStLouis.org.