× Billikens Battle Past Oregon State 65-61

Fighting off an Oregon State 16-1 second half run, the Billikens earned a solid non conference 65-61 win over the Beavers. Javon Bess scored a career high 24 points to lead Saint Louis. Freshman Fred Thatch Jr. added 16 points including clutch three pointers that got the Billikens back on track after the Oregon State 16-1 run. The victory over a Pac 12 school will look good on the Billikens resume come NCAA Tournament selection time.

The win improves the SLU season record to 7-2.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked over the win with SLU men's head basketball coach Travis Ford.