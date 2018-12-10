× Billy Busch’s Microbrewery planned for Defiance MO gets green light

Kraftig founder and CEO Billy Busch will build a brewery and distillery on the land he owns in Defiance Missouri.

The St. Charles County Council approved the development and construction Monday.

The 20,000 square-foot microbrewery will be capable of producing 2,500 barrels a year.

The facility will be located at 4151 Benne Road on Blue Heron Farm near Busch Wildlife on the Old Bridlespur Hunt Club property.

The anticipated completion date of the brewery is spring 2020.