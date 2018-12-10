Body found in car near McCluer High School

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. – The body of a man was discovered in a car near McCluer High School Monday morning. A person who lives nearby tells FOX 2’s Andy Banker that officers arrived on the scene at the corner of New Florissant and Barto Street at around 11am.

A Calverton Park police officer discovered the body. The Honda Accord that the body was found in was parked illegally. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate this apparent murder.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.