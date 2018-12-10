× Canucks Blitz Blues 6-1

It started with an unlucky bounce just two minutes, thirty one seconds in to the game. It ended as a 6-1 thrashing as the Vancouver Canucks dominated the inconsistent St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center. Vancouver’s Brock Boeser’s shot went high over the Blues goal, only to bounce off the glass and off the back of Blues goalie Jake Allen’s pad and into the net to score the first goal of the game. The Canucks added two more goals in the first period, Elias Pettersson and Boeser again to chase Allen. The Blues number one goalie allowed three goals on just six shots. Chad Johnson took over in goal for the Blues and gave up three goals.

The only bright spot to the dismal Blues effort was rookie Jordan Kyrou’s first NHL goal. It cut the Canucks lead to 5-1 in the third period. Boeser completed his hat trick with a goal to make it 6-1. Pettersson, the Canucks super rookie finished the game with one goal and four assists.