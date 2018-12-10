× Cardi B says her breakup was not for publicity

According to Cardi B, the love was real and the split is, too.

The rapper took to her Instagram Live Sunday in an expletive-filled chat where she spoke out about her recent breakup with her husband, fellow rapper Offset.

“There’s a kid involved,” Cardi said in the video, which was also posted on YouTube. “Ain’t no type of publicity that I would ever want that would have my daughter looking at me crazy when she gets older.”

The couple secretly married in September 2017 and are the parents of a daughter, Kulture Kiari, who was born in July.

She announced last week that she and Offset were no longer in a relationship.

That sparked speculation that the couple were breaking up for publicity, something Cardi was quick to shut down.

“Think we want to put our life out there for what,” she said during the Instagram Live. “What we gain from publicity? Nothing.”

She said she was “wearing her heart on her sleeve” and believed she was coping well with her marriage ending.

Cardi also refuted that her relationship with the Migos member was “fake.”

“B***h there’s certain things called love,” she said. “People do fall in love. Like my relationship was never fake.”

For his part, Offset tweeted about his estranged wife.

“F**k y’all I miss Cardi.” he tweeted.