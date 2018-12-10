× Deal reached to settle suburban Chicago teacher strike

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) _ A tentative contract agreement has been reached in a suburban Chicago teachers strike that’s been keeping nearly 6,000 students out of school.

The Geneva school district and its teachers union say the agreement was reached about 3:30 a.m. Monday after a 12-hour negotiating session with a federal mediator beginning Sunday afternoon.

Teachers began their strike on Tuesday, causing schools to be closed and the cancellation or postponement of many activities, including games and meets scheduled for sports teams. Classes remained canceled Monday ahead of a contract vote by teachers set for Monday afternoon.

Salary proposals were a major dispute in negotiations and the previous contract had expired in August.