Fans take to social media blasting Blues brawl, questioning effort during games

ST. LOUIS, MO- Depending on your perspective, when this hockey season ends for the St. Louis Blues, we'll look back at December 10 as either a day that typified the frustration of a subpar season that soured the fanbase, or maybe, just maybe, as a catalyst to break out of a losing skid and get back into playoff contention.

Judging by fan reaction on social media to the FOX2 video showing a brief dustup between Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford during practice Monday morning in Hazelwood, the former is what's taking hold so far.

"Too bad they don’t show that much emotion when playing other teams," Rob Crabtree told us on Facebook. "Where is this intensity during a real game?," Bob Delgman responded.

"If they showed this much competitive spirit during the games (especially back on defense) they might be positioned a little better in their division," Steven Lee Holden told us on Twitter. "'That is more passion than anyone displayed at the game yesterday," a 6-1 loss against Vancouver, Joe Goff tweeted.

Sarah Barth Hopkins wondered on Facebook, "can this team sink any lower? Hope they pull their heads out of this soon."

We'll see what the team looks like back on the Enterprise Center ice Tuesday as the Blues host Florida at 7 pm.