Fox 2 collects donations for the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

For the Spirit of St. Louis, Fox 2 and KPLR 11 collected donations last week at West Oak Dierbergs for the Alzheimer's Association. For just a $10 dollar donation, shoppers were entered for a chance to win a car, truck, or SUV - courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, visit alz.org. Donations for the Spirit of St. Louis campaign continue until January 18th. To donate and learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis, click here. Tune into Fox 2 on January 25th from 5-7pm where we will announce the winner.