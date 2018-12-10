× FOX 2 viewers help save puppy thrown from moving vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 reporter Katie Korman says that a puppy thrown from a moving vehicle this summer is doing well thanks to viewers who donated for her care.

Kormann writes on Facebook that, “Remember this sweet puppy I reported on back in August? She was thrown from a moving vehicle, and rescuers weren’t sure she’d survive. She needed major surgery to repair her broken body. Thanks to so many wonderful Fox2Now and KPLR11 viewers who donated towards her care, Kennerly is healed, healthy and ready for her forever home. If you think you’re the perfect fit for this special girl, contact The Goode Life Rescue.”

To see how far she has come, check out her original story here:http://via.fox2now.com/m4Wsy