FOX2 obtains agreement between XFL, St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission
ST. LOUIS, MO- FOX2 has obtained the executed agreement that will bring professional football back to the Dome at America’s Center, when the XFL arrives in 2020.
The contract covers three seasons, ending in August 2022. Among the highlights:
- The XFL must pay the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission $125,000 by January 15, 2019, with another $125,000 due thereafter.
- The league will file a $300,000 line of credit with the CVC.
- The league will pay $100,000 for five regular season contests, with $100,000 for any additional games.
- On top of the $100,000 payments, the league will be responsible for gameday expenses.
- The league agrees to provide 200 complimentary tickets, plus three suites to the CVC, for each contest.
- The CVC will provide free Wi-Fi during games.