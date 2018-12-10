How to protect your home from holiday fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Don't let this happen to your home!

Festive decorations, flickering lights, candles and Christmas trees are hallmarks of the holiday season. They also present fire risks that can turn a joyous time of year into disaster.

The National Fire Protection Association is working to educate the public about potential fire risks during the holidays. According to NFPA from 2012-2016, fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated annual average of 170 home structure fires that began with Christmas trees. The top three days for home candle fires were Christmas, New Year's Day and New Year's Eve.

Susan McKelvey, with the NFPA tells us what contributes to the increased risk of fire during the holiday season.