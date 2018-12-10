× Kansas City area man charged in stabbing death

RAYMORE, Mo. A Kansas City area man has been charged with stabbing a man to death while on probation in an assault case.

The Kansas City Star reports that John Adams is jailed on $250,000 bond on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Brian Kile, of Raymore.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Adam’s estranged wife called 911 on Friday to report that Adams broke into a home near Raymore and fought with Kile. During the fight, Adams is accused of stabbing Kile with a knife and fleeing. Emergency responders rushed to the home, but Kile died of his injuries.

Adams was found later at a home in nearby Belton. Adams was on probation after pleading guilty last month to second-degree domestic assault.