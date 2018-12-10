× Live pipe bomb found in Mineral Point, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis Bomb Disposal Unit is headed to Mineral Point Missouri for a pipe bomb. Washington Missouri Police say that an investigator with the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office says they found a live pipe bomb. They are asking people to avoid the area near Springtown Road and Vintage Road.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.