ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County police are searching for the guman that killed a man outside a north county nightclub.

Investigators say a man was shot multiple times inside his vehicle around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning while parked outside the Mystic Grille Nightclub near New Halls Ferry and West Florissant Avenue.

A large crowd was leaving the club when the gunman opened fire in the parking lot sending patrons running for cover.

Police say it's not clear if the victim knew his killer.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.