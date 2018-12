× Massive tuba ensemble blasts its way into record book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A massive tuba ensemble has smashed a Guinness World Record in Kansas City and spread some Christmas cheer.

KSHB-TV reports that 835 tuba players performed “Silent Night” on Friday at a downtown arena, setting a new Guinness World Records. The previous record of 502 tuba players in California in 2007.

The concert was part of the annual TubaChristmas event, which is organized by the Kansas City Symphony. Symphony executive director Frank Byrne says the musicians ranged in age from 11 to 86. A few performed on a tenor version of the tuba, called a euphonium.

A Guinness official was on hand to verify the feat.