Southbound ramp to open this week for Route P in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Good news Monday for drivers that travel through St. Charles County.

Later this week the southbound ramps are expected to open at Route P and Peine Road over Route 61.

It's part of several construction projects being done along Route 61 to make it safer.

The northbound ramp opened in recent months.

The area is one of five intersections along a two and a half mile stretch of Route 61 that MoDOT identified to have high crash rates.

Drivers in North County will see lane closures overnight this week for some ramp work on 270.

Crews will close Route 180 onto southbound 270 from 8 pm tonight to 5 am Tuesday morning.

That evening closure will also happen Tuesday and Wednesday nights.