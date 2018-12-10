State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating pipe bomb and arson in Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of what appeared to be a live pipe bomb in an area where authorities were investigating a recent arson. The device was found in tree branches near the intersection of Springtown and Vintage Roads on Monday.

“It does have all the makings of what could be a pipe bomb,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Dallas Thompson. It had a fuse sticking out of it which would lead you to believe that it was a pipe bomb.”

An investigator with the fire marshal made the discovery. The investigator was following up on a case involving a house that was set on fire in November. The device was found on an adjacent, vacant lot, according to investigators.

A suspect was charged in the November arson. Louis Culp was arrested by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and is charged with the felony of 2nd-degree arson. Investigators say it is too soon to know if Culp is connected to the suspected pipe bomb or how long the device was in the tree.

Authorities requested assistance from the St. Louis Bomb and Arson squad to remove the device. They were able to remove the suspected pipe bomb and are assisting with the investigation.

37.890757 -90.829400