USS St. Louis to be christened Saturday

The USS St. Louis will be put into service this Saturday by the US Navy.

The new ship will be christened at the St. Louis Science Center and will eventually carry a crew of about 50 to 75 sailors.

The ship will be a member of the Freedom Class of littoral combat ships, meaning it is made for operations near shore.

The ship follows a line of seven other warships that have held the name of USS St. Louis.

America`s Navy has long used the names of U.S. cities for its fighting ships going back as far as the early 1800s.