Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford scrap during Blues hockey practice today at the iceZone located in the St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, Missouri.

The Blues have lost 10 of its past 14 games, their 24 points are tied for second-worst in the NHL and their .893 team save percentage ranks 25th out of 31 teams. Coach Mike Yeo was fired last month and replaced by Craig Berube on an interim basis.