Waterloo man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

EAST ST. LOUIS – Monday 60-year-old Mark A. Brueggemann of Waterloo, IL plead guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in an East St. Louis federal court. Brueggemann faces a prison sentence of 5 to 20 years.

The case was part of the Department of Justice ‘Project Safe Childhood’ that was launched nationwide to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse in 2006.

Sentencing for Brueggemann has been scheduled for March 27th in East St. Louis.

