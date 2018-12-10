XFL League Commissioner talks about St. Louis’ new team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —XFL League Commissioner Oliver Luck talks about St. Louis'newly announced franchise team in the returning XFL. Luck announced the eight cities in a Wednesday news conference. The St. Louis team will play in The Dome at America’s Center, the former home of the Rams.

From the league’s website:

The Gateway to the West, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore the river city’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.

The other host cities include New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium), and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).