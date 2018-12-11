× Cards Trade Wisdom to Texas for Robinson

The Cardinals did indeed go wheeling and dealing at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The club announced they have traded infielder Patrick Wisdom to the Texas Rangers for utility player Drew Robinson. Wisdom a third baseman and first baseman, came up to the Cardinals from their AAA farm club in Memphis at mid-season. He hit .260, hitting four home runs and driving in ten runs. Robinson, an outfielder, who can also play second base, shortstop and third base, hit .183 with three homers and nine RBI for the Rangers in 2018.

Wisdom became expendable with the acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt last week. The Cardinals had been in the market for a left handed hitter. Robinson fills that requirement and can also back up Harrison Barer in center field in 2019.

The winter meetings continue through Thursday in Las Vegas. The Cardinals are also interested in adding a left handed relief pitcher either by trade or free agency.