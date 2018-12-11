‘Day of the Dozens’ – Krispy Kreme brings back the $1 deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Christmas is coming early this year. Krispy Kreme is bringing back their $1 dozen promotion Wednesday. On December 12, 2018 if you stop into a Krispy Kreme donut shop and grab a dozen donuts you can get another dozen for just $1.

You can grab a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme for about $9. So, this is a holiday deal you can bite into and save a few dollars.

The chain tweeted this message Monday: “See you on 12/12, when you can get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase.”