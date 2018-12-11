Delta bans kittens and puppies as support animals on all flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - No more kittens and puppies on Delta's flights.

The air carrier is banning all service and support animals under four months of age on all flights.

It's also banning all emotional support animals on flights longer than 8-hours. The policy will go into effect December 18, 2018, just ahead of the Christmas travel rush.

Delta says it's changing its policy after finding an 84-percent increase in incidents involving service and support animals over the last two years.

Delta said it will contact customers to adjust reservations if the policy update impacts their travel plans.

The full policy and additional information on types of accepted animals and other questions related to traveling with service and support animals is available on delta.com.