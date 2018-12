Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - His brain is full of spiders and he has garlic in his soul. Most people wouldn't touch you with a thirty-nine and a half foot pole.

He may be a mean one but The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is a holiday favorite, and the Broadway musical is coming to St. Louis.

On Broadway, The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Dec. 13-16)

Stifel Theatre

1400 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103