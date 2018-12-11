× First responders pull 2 people from lake in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – Around 10:15 pm a call was sent out for first responders for a water rescue in Kirkwood.

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities and divers from the Metro West Fire Protection District responded to a lake in front of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod located at Martin Luther Drive and Kirkwood Road.

Shortly before 10:45 pm 2 persons were extricated from a vehicle in the lake.

It’s unknown how the vehicle came to be in the lake.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue operation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.