Governor Parson Joins Walgreens to Launch Safe Medication Disposal Kiosks in Missouri

DEERFIELD, Ill.- Walgreens announced today it is expanding its first of a kind safe medication disposal

program throughout Missouri to allow individuals to dispose of unwanted medication in a drugstore setting year-round at no cost.

Governor Mike Parson will join Walgreens at one of its St. Louis locations to launch safe medication disposal kiosks now available at 14 select Walgreens pharmacies across Missouri.

“We are excited to bring a year-round opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications in a convenient pharmacy setting at no cost to Missourians. Every day will now be drug take back day in Missouri,” said Marcel Naddaf, Walgreens regional healthcare director in Missouri. “Our kiosk program is one of several steps Walgreens has taken to address the opioid epidemic in along with expanding access to naloxone and installing high secure time delay safes to secure controlled substances in our pharmacies.”