× Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed

WASHINGTON (AP) _ An Associated Press investigation finds President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in law stand to benefit from a program they pushed that offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American areas.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner own a major stake in a real estate investment firm that recently announced it is launching funds to take advantage of the Opportunity Zone program.

Separately, Kushner’s family firm owns at least 13 properties that could qualify for the tax breaks because they are in Opportunity Zones in New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

There’s no evidence the Kushners had a hand in the selecting the zones. But watchdogs say the conflict underscores the ethical minefield the couple entered when they became presidential advisers without selling their real estate investments.