Marygrove provides crucial help for at risk youth

ST. LOUIS- In the spirit of the holidays, FOX 2 wants to highlight the work of our Spirit of St. Louis charities.

Kelly Peplinski, the director of intensive needs at Mary Grove joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss the kinds of programs Marygrove offers and what age groups.

In the spirit of the holidays and the spirit of giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, want you to "Pick Your Charity! Pick your Car, Truck, or SUV!" For a $10 online donation to one or all three Spirit of St. Louis charities—the Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove, or Heat Up St. Louis—you will be entered to win a Mazda, GMC, or Honda vehicle.

