× Money Saver – Up to 50% off Vera Bradley

ST. LOUIS – If you have a Vera Bradley fan on your Christmas list we have the sale for you.

Right now at the Vera Bradley outlet, get up to 50-percent off, plus take an additional 40-percent off various styles.

Check out deals on backpacks travel bags, accessories and more.

You will need to enter your email address to access this sale.