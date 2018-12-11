‘Real Housewives of St. Louis’ teased to lure Bryce Harper to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of teams attempting to lure former Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper. The free agent is being interviewed by many teams. Now, another St. Louis celebrity making an offer few could refuse.

The Cardinals just signed six-time MLB All-Star Paul Goldschmidt. The addition of Harper could push them to another level. But, as exciting as a lineup anchored by Harper and Goldschmidt would be, that scenario remains unlikely.

This is a message Andy Cohen left for Harper on Twitter, “Hey this is a message from Bryce Harper. I know you’re meeting with the Cardinals this week; choose us! Amazing franchise, the fans in St. Louis are one of a kind. Tell your wife Kayla if she wants to be a real housewife, I’ll consider ‘Real Housewives of St. Louis.’ We are ready to go. We’re fired up, dude. Bryce Harper, come to St. Louis!”

Harper married longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner in December 2016.

Rosenthal cites St. Louis’ roster inflexibility as a chief obstacle to signing Harper, even though the Cards might have the payroll flexibility to give the superstar outfielder the type of long-term deal he’s looking for.

Last week Nelly was hoping to tip the scales with the team after he posted a video to his Instagram account with Harper making a plea with the Cardinals team to sign the former Washington Nationals player this winter.

The Cardinals are rumored to have interest in Harper.

His caption read, “@Cardnials… I’m workin’ out here! #STL talk to me”, then tagging Bryce Harper.

Harper is rumored to be looking for at least a $300 million contract.