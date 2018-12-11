St. Charles County residents get first look at plans to update South Point Prairie Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Charles County residents learned more about the improvements planned for what will eventually be part of the new David Hoekel Parkway. An informational meeting was held at the Wentzville School District on Tuesday to give residents a look at the project section focusing on South Point Prairie Rd.

The project includes an area south of Interstate 70 that will eventually connect to a new Interstate 70 interchange in Wentzville. The new interchange is expected to be completed by 2020 and could lead to an explosion of new traffic along the existing South Point Prairie Road.

“It’s a 2-lane road that needs to be improved,” said St. Charles County Engineering and Design Manager Christ Bostic. “It’s curvy, it’s hilly and obviously with an interchange opening there’s going to be a whole lot more traffic.”

Some residents living in the area have concerns over how much traffic growth there could be but say improvements are needed.

“I’m excited about the fact it’s going to take away a very sharp, dangerous curve in front of our house,” said St. Charles County resident Dale Bauer. “We’ve had a lot of accidents. We’ve had a lot of injuries.”

Bauer is disappointed he’ll lose some of his property to make way for the improvements but said that’s part of life. Improvements include adding shoulders, straightening South Point Prairie Rd and making it more level.

“There will be wider lanes, shoulders on both sides, easier transition into the ditches in that area to make it safer and smoother,” said Bostic.

He said the new parkway could eventually become even wider.

“Maybe like a Highway K for instance in O’Fallon many years ago the way it went from a 2-lane road to a you know a big 5-lane road,” said Bostic. “(I’m) not saying that’s what’s going to happen exactly with this area but we certainly see signs we’re headed that direction.”