ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Council renews its budget battle with County Executive Steve Stenger.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, council members plan to introduce bills today to cut about $35 million from Stenger's proposed budget. Last year at this time, they cut $31 million from his budget.

County Council Chair Sam Page calls this year's budget plan "structurally flawed."

Among the proposed cuts, money for county parks, police, and the health department.