Supporting St. Jude Research Hospital this Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- “The children who come to St.Jude would die without St.Jude. Their parents wouldn’t be able to afford the kind of care that they get. They all get the same first-class care. Nobody pays for anything.” Said Marlo Thomas.

Thomas takes great pride in the mission of St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A mission her father Danny Thomas started more than 50 years ago.

“My dad was the kind of man that used to tell us that there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who stop at a traffic accident to see if they can help and those who just drive by. I’m very grateful that we were raised by a man who felt that way because we all grew up to notice other people and to see when others are in need and to help them.” Said Thomas.

Thomas wants the public to live that lesson by supporting the St.Jude Thanks and Giving campaign this holiday season. More than 60 brands are participating. So while you’re shopping for gifts, Thomas asks you consider giving a gift to St.Jude. She knows the generosity of the St.Louis community, evidenced by the more than $9 million dollars Fox 2 and News 11 viewers have helped raise locally through the St.Jude Dream Home initiative.

“My friend Joyce Aboussie who’s from St.Louis has told me all about you all and she’s very proud. She’s on our board and one of my good friends and she’s very, very proud of what you’ve done in St. Louis,” said Thomas.

A tradition she’s confident will continue in this season of giving.

“Give thanks for the healthy kids in your life and give to those who are not.” Added Thomas.

Shop with participating businesses and donate at the register. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners. • Donate at stjude.org or call 1-800-4STJUDE. • Follow St.Jude on social media and share your support during the St.Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

St.Jude Thanks and Giving partners include: Best Buy, Domino’s, Kmart, HomeGoods, Kay Jewelers, LOFT and Ann Taylor, Williams Sonoma, Chili’s Grill & Bar, AutoZone, New York & Company, Christopher & Banks, Carnival Cruise Line, Dollar General, Brooks Brothers, Marshalls, Destination XL, Stage Stores and many more.