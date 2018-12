Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, Mo. - Christmas is less than a month away and it is time to take action to make sure gifts and packages are shipped - safe, sound and on-time.

Tim Ezell is live in Des Peres at UPS Store with some great tips so presents arrive safely, intact and on time.

For domestic delivery on Monday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve, ship:

UPS Next Day Air® by Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air® by Dec. 19

UPS 3 Day Select® by Dec. 18