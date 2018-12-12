Charges dropped against mom after baby yanked away by NYPD in viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The mother whose son was pulled from her arms by NYPD officers was released from jail on Tuesday and finally returned home and reunited with her son, according to WPIX.

The charges against Jazmine Headley were dropped "in the interest of justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. She spent four days in a Rikers jail facility. Her son was in the care of her mother during her time locked up.

"I'm just happy to be free and I just need to see my boy," Headley said.

She still needs to appear in court in New Jersey on a credit card fraud charge from 2017. Headley already served six days in jail because of them, according to a public defender with Brooklyn Defender Services. Her attorneys hope to clear that up Wednesday.

Headley was arrested Friday at a social services office. The viral video of her arrest sparked outrage across the world. It shows a group of police officers her 1-year-old son from her arms.

"They're hurting my son. They're hurting my son," she shouts again and again in the video. "I'm begging you."

Her son was taken to the hospital Tuesday to be checked out for lingering bruising, according to her attorneys.

The situation is being investigated by the NYPD. Two city employees have been placed on modified duty in connection to the incident.