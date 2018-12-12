× Charges filed in South Spring homicide from 2017

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Deonta Lumpkin, 33, of St. Louis with the murder of 25-year-old Jacques L. Combs.

Lumpkin has been charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

On December 2, 2017, St. Louis city police were called to the 4600 block of South Spring for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found 2 shooting victims in the street. Combs had suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. A second victim suffers gunshot wounds to his hip and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Lumpkin is currently being held without bail in the St. Louis City Justice Center.