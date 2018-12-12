Former substitute teacher accused of bullying after Pledge of Allegiance fights to clear name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - In a Fox 2/News 11 follow up, a former Parkway School District substitute teacher accused of bullying a student who declined to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, was back in front of the school board Wednesday night at Central Middle School.

Jim Furkin, 66 told Fox 2/News 11 that he just wants to clear his name. Furkin spoke before the board stating his case but claims he had a lot more to say than the allotted time, in order to help clear his name.

Furkin said the district is wrong for accusing him of inappropriate conduct.

“They said that I shared a lot of personal information so I want to clear that up,” said Furkin, “and then they also pretty much threw me under the bus on another incident that occurred here and I’m going to clear that up.”

Wednesday was the second time in a month that Furkin went before the board. This all comes after Furkin was told not to come back to Parkway South High School as a substitute teacher following the controversial incident.

“There’s a lot of things put in that letter which I don’t believe are accurate,” he said.

That letter from the district indicated that the former substitute teacher had a pattern of inappropriate behavior.

The district also claims that Furkin had been previously restricted from another Parkway high school for recording a video of students in class without their permission.

“I’ve got a different version of the events than what they’ve got,” Furkin said, “so let’s just see, we will let the public decide who’s telling the truth.”

District spokeswoman Cathy Kelley said that the board will stand by its original statement and that nothing else has changed.