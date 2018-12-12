× Man sentenced to 87 years for attack on elderly Sedalia man

SEDALIA, Mo. – A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been sentenced to 87 years in prison for beating, robbing and shooting a 75-year-old man.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Judge Robert Koffman on Tuesday called Henry Ward one of the most violent people he had ever encountered.

Ward was found guilty in October in the attack on Wesley Brown of Sedalia in 2014, when Ward was 16. Brown, the owner of a Gold Buyer store in Sedalia, survived the attack.

The jury recommended sentences totaling 87 years. Tuesday’s hearing was to determine if the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently. Koffman ordered consecutive sentences, saying he hoped Ward never got out of jail.

Ward has previously been acquitted of beating an inmate in the jail and a 2016 double shooting in Sedalia.